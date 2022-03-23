Wednesday, March 23, 2022
HomeNews

Nate Diaz Teases Move To Bellator MMA

By Nicole Bosco
Nate Diaz Scott Coker
Nate Diaz Scott Coker

Nate Diaz might be looking for a change of scenery.

Nate Diaz is nearing the end of his current UFC contract. The Stockton native has been fighting in the UFC since 2007 and has become one of the fans’ favorite fighters on the roster.

Lately, however, Daiz has been talking about leaving the UFC as he currently has one fight remaining on his current deal. After teasing retirement after a potential fight against Dustin Poirier, now perhaps he is looking for a new home with a rival organization.

I m tryin get on this @BellatorMMA card in April wit my boy @ymedeiros
in Hawaii,” Diaz wrote on Twitter. “Wasup wit @BellatorMMA.”

It is true that Bellator is set to hold two back-to-back events in Hawaii later this year. Bellator has held similar two-day events in Honolulu back in Dec. of 2019, whereas the UFC has yet to hold an event in Hawaii at all. On the surface, it seems Nate Diaz would be willing to join up with Bellator in order to get the chance at being on this card with his friend Yancy Medeiros.

Diaz’s UFC exit is something that may have been on the forefront of his mind for a while. He mentioned wanting to fight Dustin Poirier for his last fight and then walking away. Although there have been reports that Diaz may be extending his contract, nothing on that is official at this point.

If Diaz were to fight one more time, he could become a free agent and indeed sign a deal with Bellator if that is what he wants to do. However, the Hawaii event that Diaz is targeting is slated for April 23, which does not leave much time for Diaz to get his last fight in, and thus his comments should perhaps be taken with a grain of salt. Furthermore, it seems very unlikely that the UFC would just let him go.

Between tense UFC negotiations, retirement talks, and now teasing joining another promotion, the future of Nate Diaz will warrant some close watching.

Do you think Nate Diaz would really ever fight in Bellator MMA?

Related Articles
Nicole Bosco
Nicole Bosco is an MMA writer with over six years of professional writing experience. She was born and raised in New York. Nicole received her bachelor's degree from Marist College in 2018. In addition to MMA, Nicole has a wide range of sports interests including surfing, soccer, and softball. She has two children, whom she loves playing with and enjoying the outdoors.
Latest MMA News

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC