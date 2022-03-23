Nate Diaz Teases Move To Bellator MMA

Nate Diaz might be looking for a change of scenery.

Nate Diaz is nearing the end of his current UFC contract. The Stockton native has been fighting in the UFC since 2007 and has become one of the fans’ favorite fighters on the roster.

Lately, however, Daiz has been talking about leaving the UFC as he currently has one fight remaining on his current deal. After teasing retirement after a potential fight against Dustin Poirier, now perhaps he is looking for a new home with a rival organization.

Wasup wit @BellatorMMA 😎 pic.twitter.com/3Hy0BfCXmF — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 18, 2022

It is true that Bellator is set to hold two back-to-back events in Hawaii later this year. Bellator has held similar two-day events in Honolulu back in Dec. of 2019, whereas the UFC has yet to hold an event in Hawaii at all. On the surface, it seems Nate Diaz would be willing to join up with Bellator in order to get the chance at being on this card with his friend Yancy Medeiros.

Diaz’s UFC exit is something that may have been on the forefront of his mind for a while. He mentioned wanting to fight Dustin Poirier for his last fight and then walking away. Although there have been reports that Diaz may be extending his contract, nothing on that is official at this point.

If Diaz were to fight one more time, he could become a free agent and indeed sign a deal with Bellator if that is what he wants to do. However, the Hawaii event that Diaz is targeting is slated for April 23, which does not leave much time for Diaz to get his last fight in, and thus his comments should perhaps be taken with a grain of salt. Furthermore, it seems very unlikely that the UFC would just let him go.

Between tense UFC negotiations, retirement talks, and now teasing joining another promotion, the future of Nate Diaz will warrant some close watching.

Do you think Nate Diaz would really ever fight in Bellator MMA?