Nate Diaz Contradicts Dana White’s Take On His UFC Future

UFC President Dana White and welterweight star Nate Diaz have provided conflicting statements regarding the Stockton native’s future in the promotion.

Diaz hasn’t been in action since his defeat to top-five 170lber Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last June. Despite falling on the wrong side of a lopsided unanimous decision, the veteran maintained his fan-favorite status and maybe even enhanced it, with a late rally.

Now, with one fight left on his deal, talk has turned to who the 36-year-old might close out his contract against. But despite Diaz suggesting he’ll look to retire after one more Octagon outing, Dana White appears confident that the Stockton star’s next appearance won’t be his last.

During his appearance at the UFC 272 post-fight press conference this past weekend, White was asked whether a new contract was likely for Diaz. The 52-year-old’s answer was a positive one for fans of The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner.

“The likelihood that Nate Diaz gets a new contract? Very good,” claimed White.

Since Dustin Poirier’s defeat to Charles Oliveira last December, it’s appeared the Louisianan’s pursuit of fun fights would land him at the feet of Diaz. But despite both appearing down to scrap, the matchup doesn’t appear to be any closer to coming together, something Diaz perceives as “slow-rolling” on the part of the UFC.

No clue.. someone holding it up though https://t.co/K4ipFiPkV1 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 28, 2022

Diaz Is Ready For His “Last Fight”

In a recent Instagram post, Diaz provided a different take on his immediate future to White. While he once again reiterated his desire to share the cage with “The Diamond,” the Stockton native also described the potential matchup as his “last fight.”

Tagging White, Diaz made it clear he’s eager to get things moving and have the final fight on his active deal completed.

“I’m ready to fight my last fight @ufc @danawhite this guys says he’s ready also so lets get this shit poppin

I got shit to do ✈️”

Given White’s comments about an inevitable third fight between Diaz and Conor McGregor, perhaps the promotion is stalling in order to try and tie the 36-year-old down to a new deal, thus allowing both the Poirier and McGregor fights to take place before Diaz departs.

Either way, we’ll find out what the future holds for the UFC mainstay in the coming weeks and months.

If Nate Diaz competes once more inside the Octagon, who would you like to see him face?