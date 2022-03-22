Nate Diaz & Jake Paul Roast Jorge Masvidal For Alleged Covington Attack

UFC star Nate Diaz and YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul have blasted Jorge Masvidal after his alleged attack on Colby Covington in Miami.

Masvidal allegedly confronted Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami on Monday night, hitting him with a couple of punches before the two sides were separated. Covington suffered a fractured tooth as a result of the assault and Masvidal could face a felony battery charge.

Masvidal and Covington fought in the UFC 272 headliner, with Covington earning a unanimous decision victory. Yet, the two former friends and teammates have continued the banter on social media in recent weeks.

After news broke of the alleged altercation, Diaz and Paul aimed at Masvidal for the alleged assault on Covington. First, Diaz referenced Masvidal’s self-published video apparently gloating about the attack.

How u gonna snitch on yourself — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 22, 2022

“How u gonna snitch on yourself,” Diaz tweeted.

Diaz fell to Masvidal for the self-coined BMF title at UFC 244. He most recently fought against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 and is allegedly eying a matchup with Dustin Poirier this year.

Paul also blasted Masvidal on social media for the alleged attack, just over a year since they worked out together briefly as Paul prepared to face Ben Askren in the boxing ring.

2 facts of the day:



#1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?



#2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200% 🤯 10x fighter pay!!! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 22, 2022

“2 facts of the day: #1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?” Paul said.

“#2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200%. 10x fighter pay!!!”

Paul called out Masvidal for a boxing match following his most recent win in the ring over Tyron Woodley last December. He’s aiming at a return to boxing later this year.

Diaz and Paul aren’t the only ones to mock Masvidal after the incident. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman also took to social media and mocked both Masvidal and Covington for the brawl.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

What are your thoughts on the alleged Jorge Masvidal/Colby Covington incident?