Nate Diaz Mocks McGregor & Tells Peers To ‘Stop Getting Arrested’

Nate Diaz is sick of seeing his peers being arrested.

Nate Diaz is widely regarded to be one of the “bad boys” of MMA. A proud native of Stockton, California, Diaz is very familiar with street life, and he and his brother Nick have developed a reputation for being willing to fight inside or outside of an arena.

One of his peers and rivals, Jorge Masvidal, has proven to have that same willingness. First, “Gamebred” went viral for handing Leon Edwards a three-piece and a soda backstage at a UFC event in 2019. And most recently, he allegedly handed out a similar combo to Colby Covington outside of a Miami restaurant on Monday.

Masvidal was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated battery for his efforts. Also making headlines within the same 24-hour period was Conor McGregor, who was reportedly arrested in Ireland for dangerous driving.

Diaz has shared the Octagon with both men and has chirped back and forth with them on many occasions. Diaz would again chirp at McGregor Wednesday night before sending a message to his peers about their decisions as it relates to breaking the law.

I’ll fight Conor’s dumb asss right now — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

“I’ll fight Conor’s dumb asss right now.”

But he ain’t capable now or this year — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

“But he ain’t capable now or this year.”

Incapable ass 🦵 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

“Incapable ass”

Ps

All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit together



Drive safe please and act right

Fuuuuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

“Ps All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit together Drive safe please and act right Fuuuuck.”

It is unclear if Diaz is also referring to Cain Velasquez, who was recently charged with attempted murder. Regardless, it’s safe to say that, in general, Diaz thinks that his peers could stand to make some better decisions with their lives.

What are your thoughts on Nate Diaz’s message to his fellow UFC fighters?