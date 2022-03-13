Aspinall Says Ngannou Should Avoid Boxing Fury: “Just Don’t Do It”

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall has given his say on Francis Ngannou looking to box Tyson Fury.

Aspinall has trained with the Fury family throughout his career and even sparred with ‘The Gyspy King’ in the lead up to Fury’s historic win over Wladimir Klitschko. The UFC heavyweight has even drawn up comparisons to the two-time world heavyweight boxing champion due to his lightning-fast hand speed.

Ngannou came out following his successful title defence at UFC 270 saying that he wants to face Fury in a boxing fight. With some uncertainty laying around his future within the UFC, a heavyweight clash in boxing could certainly be on the cards for ‘The Predator’.

Speaking with TheMacLife ahead of his UFC London main event fight against Alexander Volkov, Aspinall was asked what he thought of Ngannou looking to box Fury.

“Just don’t do it. Don’t do it man,” said Aspinall. ” I think a lot of people like MMA fighters they think they can box. They can box well for MMA but when you’re fighting actual boxers, they need to seriously do some like hard sparring with world-level boxers. Then they’ll be like, oh actually, I need some serious work here.”

The Englishman went on to draw comparisons between other contact sports that involve similar fundamentals but are completely different in their own right.

“It’s like American football and rugby. They’re all contact sports, they both involve a ball where you are running at each other, but they’re completely different. There’s so much different like there’s a lot of aspects that are the same but them boxers, mate, they can really punch, they can seriously, seriously punch,” said Aspinall.

Aspinall went on to say that if Fury was to enter the world of MMA that the scores would be completely different as Ngannou would school the boxing champion in one round. The Cameroonian is set to be out of fighting for the next eight months as he is set to undergo surgery on his knee after suffering a torn MCL and damaged ACL in the leadup to his fight at UFC 270.

Do you think Francis Ngannou would stand a chance in a boxing fight against Tyson Fury?