ONE X Results: Johnson & Lee Both Earn Rear-Naked Choke Victories

ONE Championship’s ONE X: Lee vs. Fairtex took place Saturday, March 26, 2022, and we’ve got the results for you below.

The special 10-year-anniversary celebration of ONE Championship featured a special mixed rules fight with ex-UFC great Demetrious Johnson taking on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the co-main event.

Johnson was able to weather the storm of the first round and connect with a couple big right hands of his own during the muay Thai round. For the most part, Johnson was on his backfoot with Jitmuangnon going for Mighty Mouse’s head from the opening bell and serving as the aggressor and sharper striker. Johnson was able to tie Jitmuangnon up whenever he was in a precarious position while also fighting fire with fire in spurts.

The second round crossed over into Johnson’s world of MMA, and the former UFC champion was able to secure the takedown and earn the rear-naked choke victory with relative ease.

The main event will feature Angela Lee defending her women’s atomweight world title against Stamp Fairtex. Lee was in major trouble early after being hit with a liver shot and then Fairtex remaining in hot pursuit.

The champion was able to survive and eventually control the fight on the mat where the closing moments of the first round took place. In the second round, Lee was able to pick up the rear-naked choke victory after dominating Fairtex in the grappling throughout the round.

You can view the full quick results from ONE X: Lee vs. Fairtex below.

ONE X: Lee vs. Fairtex Quick Results

ONE X PPV

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title Bout: Angela Lee (c) def. Stamp Fairtex via rear-naked choke: R2, 4:50 to retain title

Muay Thai x MMA Special Rules Super-Fight: Demetrious Johnson def. Rodtang Jitmuangnon via submission (rear-naked choke): R2, 2:13

ONE Flyweight World Title Bout: Adriano Moraes def Yuya Wakamatsu via submission (guillotine choke) R3, 3:58 to retain title

(MMA) Yoshihiro Akiyama def. Shinya Aoki via TKO: R2, 1:50

(Muay Thai) Eduard Folayang def. John Wayne Parr via unanimous decision

Featherweight Kickboxing World Title Bout: Superbon Singha Mawynn def. Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision to retain title

ONE X: PART II

Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title Bout: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao def. Felipe Lobo via KO: R3, 2:15 to successfully retain title

Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title Bout: Hiroki Akimoto def. Capitan Petchyindee via unanimous decision to become the new champion

(MMA) Ham Seo Hee def. Denice Zamboanga via unanimous decision

(MMA) Jihin Radzuan def. Itsuki Hirata via split decision

(MMA) Tang Kai def. Kim Jae Woong via KO, R1: 2:07

ONE X: PART I



Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final: Chingiz Allazov def. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via unanimous decision

(Submission Grappling): Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao: Draw

(Muay Thai) Sinsamut Klinmee def. Nieky Holzken via KO: R2, 1:39

(MMA) Jeremy Miado def. Lito Adiwang via TKO (injury): R2, 2:56

(MMA) Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato via unanimous decision

(MMA) Amir Khan def. Ryogo Takahashi via split decision

(MMA) Kang Ji Won def. Paul Elliott via KO: R1, 0:58

(Submission Grappling) Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly: Draw

(MMA) Senzo Ikeda def. Ryuto Sawada via TKO: R2, 3:09