Full Card & Viewing Information For ONE Championship’s ONE X Event

ONE Championship’s ONE X takes place Saturday, March 26, 2022, and we’ve got the full lineup and viewing information for you below.

The special 10-year-anniversary celebration of ONE Championship will feature two MMA title fights and a special mixed rules fight between ex-UFC great Demetrious Johnson taking on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed-rules fight.

The main event will feature Angela Lee defending her women’s atomweight world title against Stamp Fairtex. The other title fight will see flyweight champion Adriano Moraes defending against Yuya Wakamatsu.

The pay-per-view portion of the card will begin at 8:00 AM ET, with Part I (1:00 AM ET) and Part II (5:00 AM ET) being available on ONE Championship’s Facebook & YouTube accounts. You can learn more details about the international viewing information right here.

You can view the full lineup for ONE X below, courtesy of onefc.com, and be sure to check back here for results and highlights at the conclusion of the event.

ONE X PPV

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title Bout: Angela Lee (c) vs. Stamp Fairtex

Muay Thai x MMA Special Rules Super-Fight: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson

ONE Flyweight World Title Bout: Adriano Moraes (c) vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

(MMA) Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama

(Lightweight) Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr

Featherweight Kickboxing World Title Bout: Superbon Singha Mawynn (c) vs. Marat Grigorian

ONE X: PART II

Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title Bout: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (c) vs. Felipe Lobo

Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title Bout: Capitan Petchyindee (c) vs. Hiroki Akimoto

(MMA) Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga

(MMA) Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan

(MMA) Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai

ONE X: PART I



Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final: Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong

(Submission Grappling): Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao

(Muay Thai) Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee

(MMA) Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado

(MMA) Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato

(MMA) Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi

(MMA) Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott

(Submission Grappling) Danielle Kelly vs. Mei Yamaguchi

(MMA) Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda