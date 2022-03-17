Paddy Pimblett Blasts Cormier, Bisping For Commentary Of Debut

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett heard some criticisms of his performance early on in his UFC debut, and he used it to eventually earn a finish.

Pimblett made his long-awaited UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini last September. After suffering some heavy blows early on in the fight, he would go on to blitz Vendramini and earn a first-round knockout.

Pimblett was arguably the biggest signing by the UFC last year after a successful run in Cage Warriors, which included a featherweight title win over Julian Erosa. Some questioned if Pimblett was ready for the big stage in the UFC despite his recent successes.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Pimblett explained how he used Cormier and Bisping’s commentary during his debut to his advantage.

“Yeah, they were just going against me to be honest,” Pimblett opined. “That’s why at one point I heard DC go like, ‘He’s losing this round’, and then I was like, ‘Am I yeah? I’m losing this round?’ and that’s when I bit down on me gummy and started going on him. I think it’s hard to take him down and then when we got straight back up, I went at him and started throwing punches. I knew I broke him, he hit me with his biggest shot and I stood there. And then I heard DC and Bisping and went forward and put it on him.”

Pimblett isn’t the only one to criticize Cormier for his commentary. Rising UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley blasted Cormier for perceived biased commentary during his UFC 264 victory over Kris Moutinho.

The only time Pimblett has been finished in MMA came against Cameron Else via anaconda choke submission at Cage Warriors 60. After that, he would go on to win nine in a row including the featherweight title.

Pimblett will face a tough task in the form of Kazula Vargas at UFC London this weekend. While Vargas has had his fair share of ups and downs in the UFC, he’s an experienced fighter who could test Pimblett in a plethora of ways.

Pimblett is expected to receive quite the reception when he makes his walk to the Octagon on Saturday night. He’ll look to continue to silence his critics and continue his climb in the UFC.

What is your prediction for Paddy Pimblett’s UFC return?