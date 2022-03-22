Dana White: Paddy Pimblett Could Headline A Fight Night

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett could be on to bigger and better fight opportunities ahead.

UFC London was full of star power and great finishes. Many hometown fighters saw big wins, including Paddy Pimblett.

A victorious Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett was coming into UFC London with high expectations. He is a rising star and has gained a huge number of fans since joining the UFC. With all eyes on him, he was able to get the impressive win and could have just sealed a bright future ahead of him in the UFC.

Along with all the fans who were impressed, the performance also left a lasting impression of Dana White. White can see Pimblett’s star power and can also see him headlining a card in the future when asked at the UFC London post-fight press conference about this.

“That was quick. I don’t know. I mean, his numbers say yes. His numbers say yes. He could headline a Fight Night,” White said.

Pimblett made his second walk to the Octagon at UFC London. His first-round submission win over Kazula Vargas was his second win in the UFC and although he is still a newcomer people are calling his name.

Pimblett was in the Cage Warriors organization before coming to the UFC. He did have the opportunity to headline two events when he was a champion in Cage Warriors, one at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, proving he can rise to the occasion.

There is no doubt many fans in attendance were there to see Pimblett. The noise was booming when he was walking to the cage and when he won. Pimblett has shown he can handle the spotlight and the pressure of headlining an event, so perhaps the next time the UFC is in the UK, it could be Paddy “The Baddy” at the top of the card.

Do you think Paddy Pimblett is ready to headline an event?