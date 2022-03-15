Watch: Paddy Pimblett & Ilia Topuria Involved In Backstage Altercation

UFC fighters Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria may not be fighting each other this weekend at UFC London, but that didn’t stop them at the fighter hotel.

Pimblett will face Kazula Vargas in his second fight in the UFC’s lightweight division, in front of what should be a raucous crowd at The O2 Arena in London. He won his UFC debut over Luigi Vendramini last September.

This will also be Pimblett’s first fight in the UK since he fought in Cage Warriors.

Topuria will also fight at lightweight at UFC London despite competing at featherweight for the majority of his career. He’ll face rising British MMA prospect, Jai Herbert, on the main card.

In a video of the incident, Topuria appears to throw a punch at Pimblett while he and his team passed him before personnel intervened and separated the two fighters.

Topuria shared footage of the incident in a recent tweet and sent a message to Pimblett.

I warned you! This is what happens when you disrespect me and my country! You saw me and wanted to greet me because you shit your pants… and you should thank my team because of it wasn’t for them separating me, I would have taken your head off. @theufcbaddy 🖕 pic.twitter.com/PEdPRNGH5n — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) March 15, 2022

Topuria’s animosity towards Pimblett appears to stem from Pimblett’s previous comments about the country of Georgia, Topuria’s home nation. UFC fighter Liana Jojua highlighted Pimblett’s comments in a tweet last April.

If this guys thinks that this is somehow funny or appropriate then I don’t know what to say. My grandparents just like a lot of other innocent people were killed during the war. I feel ashamed that this kind of people represent our sport. @ufc pic.twitter.com/A2gCgcXD77 — Liana Jojua (@lianajojua) April 2, 2021

“Lad how stupid are these Georgians man,” Pimblett appears to tweet. “No wonder the Russians terrorise their lives.”

The UFC has yet to issue a statement on the near-brawl and both Pimblett and Topuria will remain on the main card for UFC London. Both lightweights could be on a collision course if both continue their recent winning ways.

