Quote: Pimblett Had Tougher Competition In Cage Warriors Than UFC

Paddy Pimblett has been taking some criticism for his level of competition in the UFC so far.

With UFC London deemed a huge success this past weekend, the winners and losers will now have to take the criticisms from the fans. One man who should be getting used to these criticisms is Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett just secured his second win in the organization and, with it, gained many more fans. However, being such a huge draw and a growing star comes with opinions.

Even though Pimblett is only two fights into the UFC, many people would like to see him face tough opponents. Former UFC referee John McCarthy is among those criticizing Pimblett’s level of competition.

“I understand why they put him against someone like Kazula Vargas, an older fighter,” McCarthy said on his “Weighing In” podcast (via MMA Junkie). “He’s got a good record even though he hasn’t really fought that many quality opponents. I’m not a Paddy hater. I love when you have a guy like Paddy who talks the way he does, who has that game. I don’t want to say he’s flamboyant, he is boisterous, he’s out there, he’s gonna push the envelope.

“If you want to talk about how great you are, I want to see you against other great fighters so you prove it.”

Pimblett’s first UFC win was a first-round KO over Luigi Vendramini who has a pro record of 9-3. His second win was a first-round submission win over Kazula Vargas who is 12-5 as a professional. McCarthy believes that Pimblett was facing tougher competition in his regional MMA days.

“I just want to see him against better competition,” He said. “I’ve seen him against better competition in Cage Warriors than I’m seeing him in competition in the UFC. Tell me I’m lying.”

McCarthy isn’t the only one critical of Pimblett’s UFC journey so far, middleweight champion Israel Adesanay said a similar thing recently. He said he was not given the type of “bums” that Pimblett is facing.

Pimblett has announced himself as the new “cash cow” of the UFC and if that is the case it is no surprise that the UFC is taking it slow with him. Following his win, Pimbeltt announced that he would not be interested in tougher competition until he was compensated accordingly.

Do you think Pimblett is being fed easier competition?