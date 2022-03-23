Paddy Pimblett Earned $24,000 Purse For UFC London Win

Despite his massive popularity and star power in the UK, Paddy Pimblett made just $24,000 for his win at UFC London.

Pimblett passed his second UFC test with flying colors, earning another impressive first-round finish of Kazula Vargas on the UFC London card. While Pimblett wasn’t in the main event for the UFC’s return to London, the energy in The O2 Arena made it seem like the featured bout of the card.

The UFC doesn’t make fighter purses publically accessible for their events outside of the United States. But, that didn’t stop Pimblett from revealing what the UFC paid him during a recent interview with Barstool Sports.

“Twelve and 12,” Pimblett said. “No, yeah, 12 and 12, so 12 to show and 12 to win.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Pimblett signed with the UFC last year following a decorated run in Cage Warriors, which included a featherweight title reign. He won back-to-back fights for the promotion before making the move to the UFC.

After the interviewers seemed flabbergasted by Pimblett’s low payout, he assured them that he knew what he signed up for when he signed off on his first UFC deal.

“It goes up after every fight, but you’re in a contract, so it’s whenever they want to offer me a new one, they offer me a new one,” Pimblett said. “So it’s just those things.”

Some fighters other than Pimblett, including UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, have publically expressed their displeasure for how the UFC pays their roster. However, Pimblett seems content in earning his spot amongst the biggest stars in the promotion before he eventually signs a more lucrative contract.

What are your thoughts on Paddy Pimblett’s earnings for UFC London?