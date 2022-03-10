Paige VanZant Signs With AEW

Paige VanZant is All Elite.

After weeks of casual involvement with the pro wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling, Paige VanZant put pen to paper and officially joined the promotion’s roster during a segment on AEW Dynamite Wednesday.

During the segment, VanZant landed a roundhouse kick to wrestler Tay Conti and then signed the AEW contract. You can check out the tail end of this segment below.

And if you’re wondering if the contract is “kayfabe,” company president Tony Khan confirmed on Twitter that “12 Gauge” is indeed now a part of the AEW roster.

Paige VanZant will continue working on her pro wrestling skills at Coastal Championship Wrestling in Pompano Beach, Florida, according to Marc Raimondi. She will train under coach David Heath, best known as Gangrel from WWE’s Attitude Era.

There is currently no word on how long the contract is for or whether VanZant will work in a full-time capacity.

VanZant began making appearances in All Elite Wrestling last year along with the start of her BKFC run, where she went 0-2. Since the UFC, VanZant has continued to see financial success, and she is now committed to the colorful world of professional wrestling.

She joins the growing list of UFC fighters to appear on AEW. Notable names such as former UFC champions Vitor Belfort, Junior dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski have appeared on AEW programming as well. She is the first, however, to formally join the promotion’s roster.

AEW signing notwithstanding, VanZant is still a part of the BKFC roster as well. Company president David Feldman expects the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to compete before the end of summer. It is unclear who will be her opponent, but he has already deemed the fight to be a must-win for the 0-2 VanZant.

What are your thoughts on Paige VanZant storming the ring at AEW Dynamite?