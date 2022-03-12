Paige VanZant Not Ruling Out MMA Return Despite Recent AEW Deal

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant isn’t done with MMA just yet despite having recently signed a deal with wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling.

VanZant signed with AEW earlier this week after speculation ran rampant on her next career move. She most recently lost back-to-back fights in bare-knuckle boxing at BKFC against Rachael Ostovich and Britain Hart.

VanZant had a rough end to her UFC tenure with losses in three of her last four fights. Her last fight in the Octagon came against Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 when she lost via first-round armbar.

During a recent interview with ESPN, VanZant provided clarity on her MMA future.

“I do want to do MMA still and I do see my future in MMA,” VanZant said. “I’m 27 years old. I’ve just been fortunate enough that my career got kick-started at a very young age. I’m not closing any doors.”

VanZant made her MMA debut back in 2012 at UWF 4, earning a split-decision win over Jordan Gaza. She would sign with the UFC in 2014 and earn three-straight wins for the promotion, including finishes over Alex Chambers and Kailin Curran.

While she would go on to pick up wins in the Octagon over the likes of Bec Rawlings and Ostovich, she failed to replicate the same success against elite competition. She was finished by the likes of Michelle Waterson and Rose Namajunas during the latter end of her time with the UFC.

Despite her recent struggles, VanZant is still young in her athletic career and has plenty of time to get things back on track. She’ll perhaps utilize her time in AEW to turn the chapter towards a potential return down the line to the top MMA promotions in the sport.

