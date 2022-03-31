Paulo Costa Calls Out Derek Brunson After Sean Strickland Gets Booked

Paulo Costa has turned his attention to Derek Brunson for his next fight.

Costa was calling for a fight with Sean Strickland or a rematch with Marvin Vettori. Yet, both men have since been booked and with that, the Brazilian is turning his attention to Brunson for his next fight as he took to social media to call out the American.

Now it’s time to Derek Brunson runway or accept. Sean gave up. Brunson? pic.twitter.com/t9sFwIwrrS — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 30, 2022

“Now it’s time to Derek Brunson runway or accept. Sean gave up. Brunson?,” Costa wrote on social media.

On paper, a fight between Costa and Brunson does make sense as they both are coming off losses but are still in the top five. Along with that, they are both big names that could headline a Fight Night card or be on a pay-per-view, with both men likely looking to return in the summer.

Paulo Costa (13-2) is on a two-fight losing streak as he suffered a decision loss to Marvin Vettori back in October in a light heavyweight main event. Prior to that, he suffered a TKO loss to Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title.

Before earning the title shot, Costa was 5-0 in the UFC with notable wins over Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks among others.

Derek Brunson (23-8) had his five-fight win streak snapped back in February as he suffered a second-round KO loss to Jared Cannonier. On the win streak, he submitted Darren Till and earned decision wins over Kevin Holland, Ian Heinisch, and Elias Theodorou, while also beating Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO.

Prior to his fight against Cannonier, he said he would only have two fights left in his career. Yet, he has walked back those claims so should he get booked against Costa and beat him, he’d be right back in the mix for a middleweight title shot.

Who do you think would win, Paulo Costa or Derek Brunson?