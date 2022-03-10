Paulo Costa Praises Vladimir Putin Amid Russia/Ukraine War

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa is a fan of Russian president Vladimir Putin despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Many UFC fighters have voiced their thoughts on the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia. Most have criticized Putin and Russia for their actions, but Costa sees it as a sign of strength.

In a recent tweet, Costa praised the Russian leader despite the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and hinted at a comparison to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

Vladimir Putin Putin is not a weak leader like Biden or Macron. He’s a former military man who has already been stabbed in the belly and survived. He is another level of world leader.



Do you know another Leader who has the same characteristics past? pic.twitter.com/Sr2GUgjK94 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 10, 2022

“Vladimir Putin Putin is not a weak leader like Biden or Macron,” Costa said. “He’s a former military man who has already been stabbed in the belly and survived. He is another level of world leader. Do you know another Leader who has the same characteristics past?”

Costa isn’t the only UFC fighter who has made his thoughts known on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Sean Strickland and Jan Blachowicz recently engaged in a Twitter debate about the topic, garnering attention from fans on social media.

Costa’s thoughts on Putin are in direct contrast to Ukrainian UFC fighter Maryna Moroz, who has used her platform to bring awareness to the crisis.

Costa is looking to get back in the win column following back-to-back losses to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and top contender Marvin Vettori. He’s hinted at a return to the Octagon in 2022 but doesn’t have a fight lined up yet.

Do you agree with Paulo Costa’s take on Vladamir Putin?