Pimblett Names Jon Jones As The MMA GOAT

Paddy Pimblett considers Jon “Bones” Jones to be the GOAT of mixed martial arts.

Pimblett has made incredible strides in his MMA career. His outstanding UFC debut took place last September, and his abundance of followers get to see him in action again today at UFC London.

Paddy Pimblett and Luigi Vendramini, Photo Credit: Getty Images

Having experience as a featherweight champion in Cage Warriors, Pimblett enters the UFC with the potential to become one of the greats in the lightweight division. He might eventually compare himself to his most revered fighter, Jon Jones.

The English fighter considers Jones one of the greatest of all time and recently had nothing but good things to say about the former champion when asked who he considers to be the MMA GOAT.

“Jon Jones. Just look at his record, his résumé, look at the people he’s beat,” Pimblett assessed. “He’s beat like three different generations of UFC light heavyweights. I think if he comes back and wins that heavyweight title, he’s cemented his place as [the greatest of all time] with ease.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Agreeably, Jon Jones is one of the best to ever do it. Glover Teixeira, Daniel Cormier, and Thiago Santos are among the list of established fighters who felt the sting of Jones’s greatness.

Jones is a longtime UFC veteran who suffered only one loss (via disqualification) in his career. Since then, he gained the light heavyweight belt three times on his dominant path of victories.

Jon Jones holding the Light Heavyweight Championship belt

Jones recorded some of the best highlights in the UFC, with guillotine chokes, keylock submissions, and a slew of TKOs.

Currently, “Bones” is on a 17-fight win streak. He won his last match in 2020 when he defended the light heavyweight belt against Dominick Reyes.

There are a few names such as Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, but recent controversy circling Jones puts a shadow of uncertainty over his next appearance in the Octagon.

In contrast, Paddy “The Baddy” faces “Kazula” Vargas today at UFC London. It is his second bout in the UFC and he enters as the fan-favorite at -490.

What are your thoughts on Paddy Pimblett considering Jon Jones to be the MMA GOAT?