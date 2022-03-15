Pimblett Reveals How He Hopes To Give Back To Liverpool

Paddy Pimblett wants to make a difference in his hometown.

Paddy Pimblett is the new kid in the UFC. He burst onto the scene last year when he made his UFC debut. Pimbeltt is not new to MMA; however, he has had a big following from his time in the UK-based Cage Warriors promotion, and that following has stayed with him and is growing.

Pimblett is one of the biggest personalities in MMA coming out of Liverpool. Now that he is in the “big show,” he wants to find a way to give back.

“Investing is something I do need to start doing, and I am gonna start doing very soon. But what I wanna do first, to be honest, is I wanna get my own charity going first, a little foundation for the people of Liverpool, people that need help,” Pimblett told the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “There’s a lot of people in my city that are not well off and haven’t go the advantages I’ve got and they haven’t got the possibilities that I’ve got, especially the youth of today in my city. I wanna be able to give something back.”

Pimblett has his next bout in the UFC already lined up. He will be making his UFC home debut when he fights Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London on March 19. Since joining the UFC, Pimblett has been called out by a few fighters. He is a fan favorite and a talented up and comer. His first-round KO over Luigi Vendramini showed he could stand toe to toe with the upper echelon of the MMA world.

Because of his flare and fast-growing fanbase, Pimblett can easily be compared to Conor McGregor. McGregor was able to take his success in the UFC and make a name for himself outside of fighting.

Taking a page out of McGregor’s book could be the future for Pimblett, but he has a long road ahead of him. If he keeps racking up wins, he will have the opportunities to do all the goodwill and business he wants to do.

Are you excited to see Paddy Pimblett back in action at UFC London?