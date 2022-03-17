Pimblett: I Don’t Understand How People Can Put Down Conor McGregor

Rising UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett believes former two-division champion Conor McGregor deserves more respect for what he’s achieved in the sport of MMA.

Pimblett is the latest fighter from across the Atlantic labeled the ‘next McGregor’. Through his entertaining fighting style, previous Cage Warriors championship success, and outspoken personality, many expect “The Baddy,” who made a successful UFC debut last September, to follow in the Irishman’s footsteps.

Last November, Pimblett even got the nod of approval from the man himself. In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor admitted his excitement at the Liverpool native’s potential.

“Very excited to see what he can do. A great representation for the UK and for Liverpool. Rooting for him!”

Ahead of his latest appearance inside the Octagon, Pimblett has returned the favor by speaking incredibly highly of the UFC’s first simultaneous double champ.

Pimblett Returns The Favor With McGregor Compliment

Despite his accomplishments in MMA’s premier promotion, which includes title glory at both featherweight and lightweight, and wins over names like Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, Chad Mendes, Max Holloway, and José Aldo, McGregor’s achievements are often pushed behind his famed trash talk, outside-the-cage antics, and current losing skid in discussions.

For Pimblett, that needs to change. During a recent interview with Combat Sports UK, “The Baddy” asserted that McGregor deserves more respect for changing the game in MMA, both in terms of ability and wealth.

“He changed the game, simple as that. He’s changed the game for when it comes to fighter pay and stuff like that,” claimed Pimblett. “I don’t understand how people can put him down. He’s the first double champ. People need to put more respect on his name. Man, it’s easy to kick someone when he’s down but when he was at his highest, he was taking the sport to levels we’ve never seen.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

While he’s not necessarily targeting the same level as McGregor, Pimblett is hoping to rise up the lightweight ladder and reach stardom, something he believes he’s always been destined to achieve.

To continue that pursuit, he’ll have to get past Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas in his sophomore Octagon outing this weekend at UFC London.

If he manages to secure a win in front of his home crowd, he’ll certainly increase the attention around his name and perhaps even prove that an Anfield headliner isn’t too far away…

