Pimblett Expects To Fight “Another 3 Or 4” Unranked Opponents

Rising UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett says he’s being realistic about the speed with which he can rise up the ladder of a stacked 155-pound division.

Of the debutants who arrived on MMA’s biggest stage in 2021, not many made a splash as big Pimblett did. After a much-discussed signing with the UFC, which came after he’d experienced championship success in the renowned Cage Warriors organization, “The Baddy” entered the Octagon for the first time last September.

On the UFC Vegas 36 main card, Pimblett got off to a winning start by extending his overall MMA record to 17-3. He did so with a first-round knockout of Brazil’s Luigi Vendramini inside the UFC Apex.

Now set for his sophomore outing, Pimblett will be hoping to lift the roof off London’s O2 Arena when he clashes with Kazula Vargas in front of a home crowd at this weekend’s UFC London event.

But while his prominence and name value in the sport continue to increase way above the levels most achieve after one UFC appearance, Pimblett is under no illusions about the steady rise up the lightweight ranks he’s facing.

Pimblett Claims To Be A “Realist” About UFC Climb

During an interview with BT Sport’s Nick Peet, Pimblett was asked to provide a predicted timeline for his development from prospect to contender.

While the Liverpool native believes he’s ultimately destined for greatness and stardom, for now, “The Baddy” understands it’ll take time to ascend the lightweight mountain.

“I’m a realist lad. I’m not getting ahead of myself and thinking, ‘Ah, after this fight I’ll fight someone in the top 15,’ cause I won’t,” said Pimblett. “Lightweight is the most stacked division in the sport and the UFC. I know I’m gonna end up fighting another three or four non-ranked fighters, and I’m gonna have to get past them first. I’m taking everything one step at a time. But I’ll be back at least twice this year. I’m not doing two fights this year.”

His quest for contention will next need to go through Vargas. The pair will collide in the fight prior to a co-main event clash between Dan Hooker and Arnold Allen this Saturday.

If Pimblett’s potential and popularity weren’t already clear, his high placement on a stacked London-held card perhaps does it some justice.

