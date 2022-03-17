Pimblett Claims He’ll Never Be Knocked Out Despite Stand-Up Criticisms

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett thinks if history has taught him anything, it’s that he’ll never get knocked out in the UFC Octagon.

Pimblett is coming off of a successful UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini last September and will face Kazula Vargas at UFC London this weekend. It’ll be his first fight in the UK since he left Cage Warriors to pursue stardom in the UFC.

Pimblett has never been one to lack confidence and he was among the biggest signings by the UFC in 2021. However, he may be the most confident he’s ever been ahead of his Octagon return.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Pimblett denied that any opponent will be able to knock him out in the UFC and addressed critics who say he leaves his chin exposed in his fights.

“Everyone said that about me,” Pimblett said. “I’ve had nine amateur fights and 20 pro fights. For years, everyone’s been ‘He’s got his chin up, he’s got his chin up’, but I’ve never been knocked out and I never will be. I’ve never been knocked when doing 19-pound fight cuts overnight and 17-pound weight cuts overnight. You think any shot now is going to phase me at all when I have 10 pounds to lose now? The ‘Scousers don’t get knocked out’ thing could get me turned into a proper meme over the years if I do get knocked out. But that’s the risk we’ve taken.”

Not everyone has been a fan of Pimblett’s antics, though. During UFC London fight week, he was involved in a near-brawl with Ilia Topuria at the fighter hotel.

Before signing with the UFC, he earned the Cage Warriors featherweight title over Julian Erosa and enjoyed moderate success at lightweight with the promotion. He has been compared to UFC star Conor McGregor with his brash personality and ability to promote a fight.

Pimblett will no doubt have the crowd on his side against Vargas this weekend, and he’ll look to take the next step in his development into potentially one of the UFC’s biggest stars.

What are your predictions for Paddy Pimblett’s UFC career?