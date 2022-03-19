Fighters React To Pimblett’s Submission Of Vargas At UFC London

Lightweight Paddy Pimblett more than delivered on home-crowd expectations after earning a first-round submission victory over Kazula Vargas at UFC London tonight.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Pimblett, however, who was caught early and taken down. But the Liverpudlian rebounded to take the back of Vargas, sink in a rear-naked choke, and get his second UFC win before a delirious O2 Arena crowd.
Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, is now 18-3 as a professional mixed martial artist, and after two first-round finishes in as many UFC bouts, the 27-year-old is on the cusp of becoming one of the promotion’s biggest stars.
You can catch all the highlights of “The Baddy’s” win below.
This was Pimblett’s second win in as many UFC fights
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Pimblett’s win at UFC London.
UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall Results & Highlights
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC London. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.