Fighters React To Pimblett’s Submission Of Vargas At UFC London

Lightweight Paddy Pimblett more than delivered on home-crowd expectations after earning a first-round submission victory over Kazula Vargas at UFC London tonight.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Pimblett, however, who was caught early and taken down. But the Liverpudlian rebounded to take the back of Vargas, sink in a rear-naked choke, and get his second UFC win before a delirious O2 Arena crowd.

Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, is now 18-3 as a professional mixed martial artist, and after two first-round finishes in as many UFC bouts, the 27-year-old is on the cusp of becoming one of the promotion’s biggest stars.

You can catch all the highlights of “The Baddy’s” win below.

PADDY GETS IT DONE IN ONE 💥 #UFCLONDON pic.twitter.com/00bBwoNtTp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2022

This was Pimblett’s second win in as many UFC fights

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Pimblett’s win at UFC London.

Crazy finishes tonight. This card is better than PPV event 👊🏼#UFCLondon — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 19, 2022

I think Topuria or Frevola would be a great match up, if that doesn’t happen. https://t.co/UxrvU2GJ5e — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022

Shows how important personality, charisma, and talking skills are in MMA. How big did that fight feel? UFC is entertainment at the end of the day, and Paddy is entertaining as hell. #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022

.@Topuriailia will be a -600 favorite lol — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) March 19, 2022

👍🏼 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 19, 2022

I too also want a blonde bitch #UFCLondon — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 19, 2022

Punch @theufcbaddy at your own risk!!! Soon as u do he's on you lad!!!#UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 19, 2022

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall Results & Highlights

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC London. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.