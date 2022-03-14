Dustin Poirier On Colby Covington: “It’s Still On Sight”

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has reiterated his stance on a potential fight with welterweight star Colby Covington.

At the start of the month, the former teammate on Covington’s mind was Jorge Masvidal. The pair’s long-term feud, which was fueled by animated stories and accusations from the duo’s time as friends and roommates, finally reached the cage at UFC 272.

But after comfortably dispatching “Gamebred,” Covington wasn’t finished with his former gym. Once again calling out another of American Top Team’s well-known fighters, “Chaos” set his sights on Poirier, who, like Masvidal, he’s gone back and forth with in recent months and years.

After using his time on the mic immediately following his victory on March 5 to target “The Diamond,” Covington stepped it up a notch at the post-fight press conference, where he brought out his trademark insults for the Louisianan.

“So I figure I’ll get another tune-up fight with Dustin Poirier, who said it’s on sight,” Covington began. “He weighs more than me. He’s just a bully who cuts a lot of weight. I don’t cut any weight because I know I’m the best in the world and I don’t need to have a weight advantage over anybody. So Dustin, name the site, bring that Jezebel of a wife and bring Conor’s little kid Parker.”

But while Covington ups the ante on his desire to share the Octagon with Poirier, the two-time undisputed lightweight title challenger’s stance has remained the same.

Nothing Has Changed For Poirier

According to Covington, the animosity between himself and Poirier was built by a statement made by the 33-year-old. In 2019, prior to Covington’s ATT departure, Poirier told “Chaos” it was “on sight” if he saw him at the Coconut Creek-based facility.

Since then, the former interim welterweight titleholder has consistently brought up that remark, and reminded “The Diamond” of the claim. But even with the constant attacks on his family, Poirier has remained steady on his refusal to entertain the idea of entering the Octagon to face Covington.

He reiterated the same in a recent tweet, claiming that while he won’t allow Covington to use his name for money, it’s still “on sight.”

“He’s not making money off my name, it’s still on sight you f****** sheep,” Poirier wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

While talk of a move to welterweight following his title defeat to Charles Oliveira appeared to open the door to a grudge match against Covington, it’s clear “The Diamond” has his sights aimed elsewhere—to be specific, Stockton.

A fan-friendly clash between Poirier and Nate Diaz has been on the agenda since the start of the year. But while the 33-year-old continues to confirm his interest in the bout on social media, it doesn’t appear like it’s any closer to being booked.

Nevertheless, Poirier is certainly following up on his pursuit of fun fights following his latest setback, something he seemingly doesn’t class a collision with Covington as.

