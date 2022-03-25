The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To The Arrest of Jorge Masvidal

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions to the recent arrest of Jorge Masvidal.

Wednesday, Jorge Masvidal was charged with second-degree felony aggravated battery after allegedly attacking Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami.If convicted, Masvidal could face up to 15 years in prison.

Earlier today, he was released on bail. You can find local news coverage and a video of his departure from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center below.

Many fighters have already spoken about the incident, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, who came to the defense of Masvidal. Contrastingly, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, and Daniel Cormier are among the list of names who have been critical of the gamebred fighter.

But what about the pulse of MMA? What did they have to say about this story? You can find out below!

Jorge Masvidal getting arrested but he knocked out two of Colby's teeth: pic.twitter.com/jx8YiSo8Jz — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) March 22, 2022

Jorge Masvidal: *assaults Colby Covington*



Conor McGregor: “hold my Proper Twelve…” pic.twitter.com/ujEcSB5zv7 — ⚡️President: MMA Twitr⚡️ (@MmaTwitr) March 23, 2022

3. While u might think its punk shit, what Masvidal did was street shit. When u have beef 90% of the time ur enemy is not gonna warn u & tell u to square up the same way they wouldnt tell u to get ur guns ready if they wanted to kill u. This ain't a duel, it ain't a cowboy movie. — Brandon The Truth 💯 (@BCTheTruthl) March 24, 2022

It’s actually crazy how Colby has warped the MMA world. The guy was hated for talking about kids, wives & countries. Now he’s loved, meanwhile Jorge who’d never talk about such things is thrown under the bus. MMA fans are the worst. — Hassan (@TheExorcist__) March 24, 2022

Jorge Masvidal when the judge says his punishment is 25 minutes in a cage with Colby pic.twitter.com/ao6PB3Q7Hj — UFCStats💭 (@TheUFCStats) March 22, 2022

If Jorge would’ve done this before there fight it wouldn’t have been so bad, but to lose to the guy, then sneak up and do what he did. Smh. sore loser, punk, losing to the same guy twice in different ways. — Scott O’Neil (@ScottON04082935) March 24, 2022

Jorge Masvidal almost 40 years old, father of 4 or 5 kids, and he’s waiting outside steakhouses to jump someone who just beat him up for 25 minutes. Colby wasn’t even thinking bout him and he’s in Jorge’s head rent free pic.twitter.com/aKYWX3xeIS — 𝚆𝚄𝙹𝙴𝙺 𝚃𝙰𝙳𝙴𝙺  (@LegendaryPolack) March 22, 2022

Jorge Masvidal bragging about sucker punching Colby Covington after losing every round against him in the octagon pic.twitter.com/Gm3Wnt4yMG — Unlucky News (@luckyisnthere) March 22, 2022

Leon Edwards seeing Colby Covington press charges on Jorge Masvidal: pic.twitter.com/c4078CIgYV — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) March 22, 2022

