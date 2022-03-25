The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To The Arrest of Jorge Masvidal

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions to the recent arrest of Jorge Masvidal.
Masvidal Arrested On Battery Charge, Could Face 15 Years In Prison
Wednesday, Jorge Masvidal was charged with second-degree felony aggravated battery after allegedly attacking Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami.If convicted, Masvidal could face up to 15 years in prison.
Earlier today, he was released on bail. You can find local news coverage and a video of his departure from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center below.
Many fighters have already spoken about the incident, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, who came to the defense of Masvidal. Contrastingly, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, and Daniel Cormier are among the list of names who have been critical of the gamebred fighter.
But what about the pulse of MMA? What did they have to say about this story? You can find out below!
