Thursday, March 24, 2022
The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To The Arrest of Jorge Masvidal

By Clyde Aidoo
The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions to the recent arrest of Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal Arrested On Battery Charge, Could Face 15 Years In Prison

Wednesday, Jorge Masvidal was charged with second-degree felony aggravated battery after allegedly attacking Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami.If convicted, Masvidal could face up to 15 years in prison.

Earlier today, he was released on bail. You can find local news coverage and a video of his departure from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center below.

Many fighters have already spoken about the incident, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, who came to the defense of Masvidal. Contrastingly, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, and Daniel Cormier are among the list of names who have been critical of the gamebred fighter.

But what about the pulse of MMA? What did they have to say about this story? You can find out below!

Want to weigh in on the sport’s biggest stories? Be sure to follow us on Twitter and let your voice be heard!

Clyde Aidoo
Clyde Aidoo has been the managing editor and lead writer of MMA News since 2021 and a staff member since 2018. He holds a master's degree in English from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and has had publications featured in Kirkus Reviews and the Midwest Book Review. Clyde currently makes his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
