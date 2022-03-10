Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera Targeted For April UFC Fight Night

A UFC bantamweight matchup between rising contenders Rob Font and Marlon Vera is set to headline a UFC Fight Night event on April 30.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the booking.

Font is coming off of his first setback in a while during his UFC career, losing to former UFC champion José Aldo last December. Before that, he earned four straight victories over the likes of Marlon Moraes and Cody Garbrandt.

This will be Font’s third straight UFC main event after headlining Fight Nights in his win against Garbrandt and his unanimous decision loss to Aldo. Earlier in his career, he earned wins over current Bellator champion Sergio Pettis and Thomas Almeida in dominant performances.

Font will face a tough task in Vera, who will fight in his first career UFC main event. He rebounded from a tough loss to Aldo in late 2020 by earning back-to-back victories over Frankie Edgar and Davey Grant.

Vera’s knockout of Edgar at UFC 268 was arguably one of the most violent finishes in 2021.

Vera began his rise in the bantamweight division by handing Sean O’Malley his first loss at UFC 252. He also earned wins over the likes of Andre Ewell and Brian Kelleher since making his UFC debut back at UFC 180.

Font and Vera will compete for positioning in the stacked bantamweight division. Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will finally fight in their title rematch at UFC 273, nearly a year after their first matchup ended in controversy.

