Rogan: Masvidal Should Have Accepted His Loss To Covington

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has criticized welterweight star Jorge Masvidal for failing to accept his loss to arch-rival Colby Covington.

At UFC 272, the heated rivalry between former friends Masvidal and Covington reached the Octagon. While many would have expected the lopsided result, which saw “Chaos” awarded the unanimous decision verdict, to mark the end of the feud, that’s been far from the case.

Last week, the pair reportedly came to blows outside the Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami. Masvidal, who was later arrested for the incident, allegedly sucker-punched Covington from behind, leaving the former interim welterweight champion with a chipped tooth.

According to multiple reports Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly got into a dust up at a Miami steakhouse last night 👀 (via @GamebredFighter) pic.twitter.com/psEJINBHkn — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 22, 2022

Masvidal has seemingly cited the insults Covington said in connection to his family to justify the attack. While some are of the view that, given Covington’s brash and controversial persona, he has to be ready for in-person backlash, others have slammed “Gamebred” for blind-siding his rival after having 25 minutes in a cage with him at the start of the month.

One man that falls on the latter side of the argument is Joe Rogan.

Rogan To Masvidal: You Lost, Accept It

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which featured Josh Barnett as a guest, the renowned MMA personality and stand-up comedian discussed the incident.

While Barnett suggested Masvidal would have been better off approaching Covington for a fair fight on the street, Rogan pointed out that the 34-year-old would likely have taken “Gamebred” down, as he did at UFC 272.

For Rogan, the incident shouldn’t have happened at all. In his mind, Masvidal should have accepted defeat and moved on.

“If he does that, Colby’s gonna take him down… That’s what happened in the fight,” said Rogan. “If you want to fight someone, and you fight someone, and you lose, I feel like, at a certain point in time, you gotta accept what happened.”

Instead of accepting the loss and moving on to what’s next for his career, Masvidal is now facing charges of felony battery and criminal mischief, to which he’s pleaded not guilty. He’s due in court for the first time on April 21.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s take on Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington’s altercation?