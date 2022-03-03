Rousey Shares Message Of Support And Defense Of Cain Velasquez

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey is the latest UFC star to come to the defense of Cain Velasquez following his recent arrest for attempted murder.

Velasquez was arrested and charged with attempted murder among other charges for allegedly shooting an accused molester near San Jose, CA. Velasquez confronted Harry Eugene Goularte and went on a high-speed chase in footage just released to the public.

Goularte suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated for his wounds at a local hospital.

Velasquez is currently being held at a Bay Area prison without bail. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, and willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He could face at least 20 years of jail time with a maximum life sentence also on the table.

In a recent tweet, Rousey came to the defense of Velasquez following his legal issues this week.

I would have done the same thing if not worse #freeCainVelasquez — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 3, 2022

“I would have done the same thing if not worse #freeCainVelasquez,” Rousey tweeted.

Many current and former UFC stars and personalities have come to the defense of Velasquez in recent days. This includes UFC president Dana White and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Velasquez last competed in the UFC against Francis Ngannou in 2019, suffering a first-round knockout loss. The investigation into the alleged shooting incident is ongoing.

What are your thoughts on the whole Cain Velasquez situation?