(Archives) Rousey: I Could Beat 100% Of UFC’s Male BW Fighters (2015)

At one point, Ronda Rousey was viewed by many to be indestructible and borderline unbeatable. No one believed this more than Rousey, who thought that she would have been literally unbeatable against the men’s UFC bantamweight roster.

The following article was published on this day seven years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Seven Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 5, 2015, 3:59 PM]

Following her 14-second destruction of the previously undefeated Cat Zingano at UFC 184 this past Saturday night, UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey turned some heads with comments she made during an appearance on the ESPN program “SportsCenter.”

Rousey, who appeared on the sports talk show on Thursday, stated that she “could beat 100 percent” of the UFC Men’s Bantamweight fighters.

“I never say that I’m incapable of beating anybody, because I don’t believe in putting limits on myself,” said Rousey. “So I mean, I would have to say if you’re just talking about what’s in the realm of possibility of what’s possible of who I could beat, well I could beat 100 percent of them. You can’t tell me that there’s a zero percent chance that I can beat anyone on the planet, so I’m never gonna say that.”

Rousey continued, “It’s not that they’re lacking anything so much. They decided later in life that they wanted to be a fighter. A lot of these girls already developed a personality and had a life and one day they decided, ‘I’m gonna give it a try.’ Whereas, this is literally what I was raised to do.”

Looking back on her dominant performance over Zingano this past weekend at UFC 184, which may have been ordered by more than 500,000 homes on pay-per-view, Rousey said she felt it was nearly a flawless performance.

“I looked through it and there literally isn’t a single wasted movement the entire fight,” said Rousey. “I wish I could have reacted a little sooner maybe with her charging at me. I can’t say a single bad thing about it, except for my reaction time in the beginning. If you watch it frame by frame, literally I did a backwards cartwheel off my face. I didn’t plan that at all. But if that’s your reaction at the moment, I guess you planned something right.”