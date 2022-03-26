Archives: Ronda Rousey Reaches #2 On AskMen’s Top 99 List (2015)

The following article was published on this day seven years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.
Headline: Ronda Rousey Reaches Number Two On AskMen’s “Top 99 Outstanding Women Of 2015” List
UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey is one of three UFC personalities featured in this year’s “AskMen’s Top 99 Most Outstanding Women of 2015.”
As announced back in February, Rousey, Arianny Celeste and Paige VanZant were all nominated for the list, but once the list was finalized, it was Rousey who was far and away the featured UFC personality on the list.
Rousey finished number two in the “Outstanding Women of 2015” list, trailing only movie star Emma Watson.
The rising UFC Women’s Strawweight contender was the next on the list in terms of UFC personalities, as she reached number 53, while longtime UFC Octagon girl Arianny Celeste failed to make the list.
So, how is the list put together? AskMen’s publisher James Bassil explains:
“This year’s list is not only a reflection of a shift in the media, but also a shift in modern male thinking. We wanted to steer away from ‘hot’ lists and highlight women who have demonstrated a sheer influence in their industry. We were looking for women who are doing something new this year, something that demonstrates their versatility and raw talent.”
Below is the blurb that went along with Rousey’s page on the list.
Whatever you do, don’t tell Ronda Rousey she fights like a girl. For one, as the recent #LikeAGirl hashtag made abundantly clear, it’s time to drop an antiquated insult like that. For two, if she fights like anything, she fights like a winner. Proof? Take her 14-second takedown of Cat Zingano at UFC 184 — the fastest in UFC history. Meanwhile, with no real rivals in sight, she’s elbowing her way into pop culture, with upcoming roles in Furious 7 and Entourage. Ronda’s on top of the world right now. Look out, everyone else.
She’s committed to growing the sport — and she downplays the whole role model thing, but there’s no bigger role model in all of sports than this woman right here. And not just to little girls, not just to women, to men too. — UFC president Dana White
FACT: Rousey’s pre-fight breakfast is typically eggs, turkey bacon, spinach and… Himalayan salt. — Business Insider
