Archives: Ronda Rousey Reaches #2 On AskMen’s Top 99 List (2015)

Headline: Ronda Rousey Reaches Number Two On AskMen’s “Top 99 Outstanding Women Of 2015” List

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey is one of three UFC personalities featured in this year’s “AskMen’s Top 99 Most Outstanding Women of 2015.”

As announced back in February, Rousey, Arianny Celeste and Paige VanZant were all nominated for the list, but once the list was finalized, it was Rousey who was far and away the featured UFC personality on the list.

Rousey finished number two in the “Outstanding Women of 2015” list, trailing only movie star Emma Watson.

The rising UFC Women’s Strawweight contender was the next on the list in terms of UFC personalities, as she reached number 53, while longtime UFC Octagon girl Arianny Celeste failed to make the list.

So, how is the list put together? AskMen’s publisher James Bassil explains:

“This year’s list is not only a reflection of a shift in the media, but also a shift in modern male thinking. We wanted to steer away from ‘hot’ lists and highlight women who have demonstrated a sheer influence in their industry. We were looking for women who are doing something new this year, something that demonstrates their versatility and raw talent.”

Below is the blurb that went along with Rousey’s page on the list.

Whatever you do, don’t tell Ronda Rousey she fights like a girl. For one, as the recent #LikeAGirl hashtag made abundantly clear, it’s time to drop an antiquated insult like that. For two, if she fights like anything, she fights like a winner. Proof? Take her 14-second takedown of Cat Zingano at UFC 184 — the fastest in UFC history. Meanwhile, with no real rivals in sight, she’s elbowing her way into pop culture, with upcoming roles in Furious 7 and Entourage. Ronda’s on top of the world right now. Look out, everyone else.

She’s committed to growing the sport — and she downplays the whole role model thing, but there’s no bigger role model in all of sports than this woman right here. And not just to little girls, not just to women, to men too. — UFC president Dana White

FACT: Rousey’s pre-fight breakfast is typically eggs, turkey bacon, spinach and… Himalayan salt. — Business Insider

Below is the complete

Emma Watson

Ronda Rousey

Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift

Lindsey Vonn

Elizabeth Holmes

Beyoncé

Amal Clooney

Jennifer Lawrence

Serena Williams

Ashley Graham

Michelle Obama

Camille Leblanc-Bazinet

Mindy Kaling

Tracy Chou

Laverne Cox

Amy Poehler

Ava DuVernay

Veronica Roth

Nicki Minaj

Becky Hammon

Marissa Mayer

Rihanna

Scarlett Johansson

Maria Sharapova

Ariana Grande

Emma Stone

Alex Morgan

Giada de Laurentiis

Amy Adams

Gina Rodriguez

Emily White

Anna Kendrick

Rosamund Pike

Julianne Moore

Sarah Koenig

Yael Cohen Braun

Keira Knightley

Reese Witherspoon

Gillian Flynn

Lupita Nyong’o

Laura Trott

Tina Fey

Rashida Jones

Debra Sterling

Zoe Saldana

Angelina Jolie

Christy Turlington Burns

Kerry Washington

Lisa Eldridge

Shailene Woodley

Sia

Paige VanZant

Lyndsey Scott

Blake Lively

Natalia Vodianova

Susie Wolff

Lady Gaga

FKA twigs

Taraji P. Henson

Chelsea Clinton

Meryl Streep

Gillian Zucker

Natalie Portman

Lorde

Cara Delevingne

Rebecca Garcia

Kristen Wiig

Chelsea Peretti

Patricia Arquette

Michelle Wie

Lana Del Rey

Ashley Spillane

Amy Schumer

Elizabeth Banks

Chrissy Teigen

Rosario Dawson

Emilia Clarke

Tessa Thompson

Meghan Trainor

Sierra Blair-Coyle

Mila Kunis

Erin Andrews

Sofia Vergara

Deena Varshavskaya

Gal Gadot

Yao Chen

Kristen Stewart

Billie Whitehouse

Mimi Thorisson

Anastasia Ashley

Tory Burch

Emily Blunt

Misty Copeland

Halle Tecco

Kendall Jenner

Katy Perry

Eugenie Bouchard

Jessica Alba