Archives: Ronda Rousey Signs Long-Term UFC Contract Extension (2015)

After signing this “long-term contract extension,” Rousey would go on to win one more match over Bethe Correia at UFC 190. After that, she lost two fights via KO/TKO at the hands of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

The following article was published on this day seven years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 26, 2015, 1:12 PM]

Ronda Rousey continues to make headlines this week, with the latest news being that she has signed a new multi-year contract with the UFC.

“I’m a UFC fighter. I just renegotiated. I have a lot of fights that I have in the UFC before I would be able to go do anything else,” Rousey said on ESPN’s “First Take,” when asked about the possibility of fighting women’s boxing legend Laila Ali in the ring as opposed to the Octagon.

“I would love to try it,” she continued. “But I have a lot going on. I have fights. I have two movies coming out. I have a book coming out. My schedule is a little full.”

Rousey has even decided to incorporate her quick-finishing style into her new Reebok ad campaign, with new shirts that read, “Don’t Blink.”

The UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion looks to continue her quick winning ways when she makes the next defense of her title against undefeated contender Bethe Correia, as the two are scheduled to headline the UFC 190 pay-per-view card on August 1, 2015 in Correia’s home country of Brazil.

The timing of Rousey’s contract extension is significant for fans of “mega fights,” as the news broke on Wednesday that longtime Rousey-rival Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino has also inked a deal with the UFC.