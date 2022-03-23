Santiago Ponzinibbio Vs. Michel Pereira Targeted For May UFC Clash

A Brazil vs. Argentina clash between rising welterweight contenders Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira is in the works for May 21.

The Underground was the first to report the news of the targeted bout.

Ponzinibbio is looking to get back in the win column after a split decision loss to Geoff Neal at UFC 269. Before the loss to Neal, Ponzinibbio had won eight of his last nine fights and appeared on the verge of title contention.

Ponzinibbio will face a tough challenge in Pereira, who has won four in a row following a disqualification loss to Diego Sanchez in Feb. 2020. He most recently earned a unanimous decision win over short-notice replacement Andre Fialho at UFC 270 earlier this year.

Ponzinibbio made his UFC debut back at a UFC Fight Night event in Sept. 2014. He has earned wins over the likes of Sean Strickland, Court McGee, and Gunnar Nelson during his rise in the welterweight division.

Pereira earned a first-round knockout in his UFC debut back in May 2019 before suffering back-to-back losses to Sanchez and Tristan Connelly. He has most recently gotten in the win column against tough contenders such as Niko Price and Khaos Williams.

The May 21 UFC Fight Night event is scheduled to feature a women’s bantamweight headliner between former champion Holly Holm and rising contender Ketlen Vieira. Alexander Gustafsson will also make his heavyweight return against Ben Rothwell.

What is your early prediction for Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira?