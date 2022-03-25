Sean O’Malley Reveals When He Expects To Be UFC Champion

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has his eyes set on a run to the UFC bantamweight title soon.

O’Malley is targeting a return to the Octagon this summer as he looks to continue to climb up the 135-pound division. He is coming off of a three-win 2021, including his most recent first-round knockout of Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.

O’Malley has been touted as a potential bantamweight titleholder ever since his gruesome knockout of Alfred Khashakyan on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2017. He’s won seven of his first eight fights in the UFC, with his lone blemish coming against Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

In a recent Instagram post, O’Malley made his prediction for when he’ll hold the UFC bantamweight title.

“Champ 2023 and every year after that. 4eva,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley is part of arguably the most stacked division in the UFC, with elite contenders flooding the bantamweight title picture. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will face Petr Yan in a title rematch at UFC 273, with a slew of fighters such as José Aldo and Rob Font waiting in the wings.

In addition to his MMA prowess, O’Malley has also teased a potential move to boxing down the line. He’s entertained the idea of fighting boxing world champion Gervonta Davis in the future.

O’Malley has teased a return at UFC 274, potentially against Pedro Munhoz. While nothing has been formally booked for his next fight, O’Malley wants a top-10 contender as he moves closer to a possible title shot.

Do you think Sean O’Malley will eventually win a UFC title?