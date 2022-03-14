Sean Strickland Rips Into “PC Beta Male” Khalil Rountree

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland isn’t a fan of Khalil Rountree showing his sensitive side following a win at UFC Vegas 50.

Following his win over Karl Roberson at UFC Vegas 50, Rountree used his post-fight Octagon interview and press conference to attempt to inspire those who come from hard times. Rountree has talked about his journey before MMA on numerous occasions, reflecting on when he was overweight and not confident and turning into an exciting MMA fighter.

Rountree’s post-fight comments went viral on social media, with many praising him for his openness and honesty on mental health issues. However, Strickland appears to be far from a fan of Rountree’s transparency.

After watching a viral clip from Rountree’s UFC Vegas 50 post-fight presser, Strickland attacked Rountree for showing emotion after discussing his life journey.

Gayest shit I've ever seen and I love bi women so ive seen a lot of gay… Yeah you're really special, a special little snow flake… This man is the definition of a PC BETA male. You all would hate him….. seriously being in the same room as him makes me cringe pic.twitter.com/jsiNrF1lBY — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 14, 2022

“Gayest shit I’ve ever seen and I love bi women so ive seen a lot of gay,” Strickland said of Rountree. “Yeah you’re really special, a special little snow flake… This man is the definition of a PC BETA male. You all would hate him….. seriously being in the same room as him makes me cringe.”

Strickland has been in hot water in recent months for his comments on homosexuals, saying that if he were to have a gay son, he would’ve felt he failed as a man. He later backtracked on those comments saying months later “I love gay men”.

An apology from Strickland has proven to be a rarity, as evidenced by him rarely backtracking on his past controversial remarks. Fans shouldn’t expect Strickland to backtrack on this attack on Rountree.

The rising middleweight contender Strickland isn’t afraid to speak his mind, but he has arguably crossed the line with some of his recent social media rants.

