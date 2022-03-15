Watch: Sean Strickland Gets In Road Rage Run-In With Female Driver

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has been known to have a short temper, as recently demonstrated by a road rage incident.

Strickland has divided some UFC fans for his brash, and often controversial, persona in and out of the cage. He also isn’t afraid to detail his real-life interactions with people that become heated fast and in a hurry.

It all started when a female driver allegedly almost hit Strickland while on a ride on his motorcycle. While the alleged near-accident wasn’t captured on video, the heated aftermath between Strickland and the unidentified driver was shared on his social media.

Strickland shared a brief explanation of what happened and what led to the altercation on the side of the road.

Almost hits me and they flags us down to get our license plate.. God I fucking hate old rich white women!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6ysXpmeH72 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 14, 2022

“Almost hits me and they flags us down to get our license plate,” Strickland said. “God I fucking hate old rich white women!!!!!”

This isn’t the first time that Strickland has captured video of a nearly violent road rage incident. Last November, he challenged a driver to a fight during a heated verbal altercation and asked if the driver had any guns or knives.

Strickland was also injured in a motorcycle accident back in 2018 but luckily walked away from a brief hospital stay with no lasting damage to his body.

Strickland has surged into the UFC middleweight title picture with six straight wins, including most recently against Jack Hermansson. He could be one win away from a potential title shot against Israel Adesanya, who he has accused of using steroids.

Whether or not people like Strickland as a person and as a fighter, he doesn’t care how he is portrayed in the public and is unafraid to be himself.

What are your opinions on Sean Strickland’s antics?