Former Slap Fighting Champion Thinks Sport Will Evolve Like MMA

Koa “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Viernes believes slap fighting is on the same path to success as the UFC.

From March 3-6 Youtube Star Logan Paul hosted the 2022 Arnold Classic Slap Fighting Championships, a new fighting promotion created by famous actor and former California governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Slap Fighting Championships poster, Photo Credit: Arnold Sports Festival

Five bouts took place at the event held at the Arnold Sports Festival. Seeing as the event was the sport’s debut in America, Viernes was the only American on the roster.

Both Viernes and his Russian opponent Dawid Zalewski went into their match undefeated. It was Viernes who saw his win streak come to an end when Zalewski knocked him out in the 3rd round.

The thought of slap fighting might seem like a joke to some, but it is a huge sensation in Europe. And Viernes thinks the sport has already proven its potential to reach a big audience here in America similar to the way MMA did.

“It’s proven… It’s at the Arnold this year and at the Arnold, it’s a sports festival, it’s anything to do with sports, any kind of sports. So, for us to be doing this at the Arnold it kind of speaks volumes to where the sport’s gonna be in the future. And I believe that it’s gonna be a thing where like how the MMA scene and the UFC started and it was looked at as a brutal sport. Slap fighting is just that,” Viernes told TMZ Sports.

The Arnold Sports Festival consists of many sporting events including the strongman competition, combat sports, strength, fitness, and now slap fighting. Thousands of athletes and fans have supported the growing festival since it was established in 1989.

Although Viernes did not take home the victory, he can perhaps make a comeback at next year’s event.

What are your thoughts on the Slap Fighting Championships?