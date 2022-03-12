Sodiq Yusuff Points Out The One Claim Multiple Fighters “Lie” About

“Super” Yusuff prefers to get the knockout over a decision win when he faces Alex Caceres on March 12.

In Yusuff’s 11 wins of his professional MMA career, 6 of them have come by KO/TKO, and he hopes to continue down the knockout path when he goes against Caceres at UFC Fight Night 203.

Unlike some fighters, Yusuff is not interested in a grueling three-round bout where both fighters end up exhausted from giving it their all. He would rather take out the competition as quickly as possible.

“Trust me, when these fighters tell you they’re trying to go get a three-round war, they’re all lying. If I can walk in there and touch [Caceres] once and walk out, that would be the perfect day,” said Yussuf in a pre-fight media scrum.

Likely, most fighters want to win big without breaking a sweat, and it has been known to happen on occasion. Just ask Jorge Masvidal, who took out Ben Askren with just one strike of his knee 5 seconds into the first round.

Bonuses are handed out after a fight night for top performances. In 2018, Yusuff received a Performance of the Night bonus for his TKO victory over Suman Mokhtarian.

A one-touch win tonight at UFC Vegas 50 would surely gift him another bonus, and of course, place him back in the winner’s circle following his first UFC loss last year to Arnold Allen.

Tonight will be a quick night for Yusuff if it ends in his desired fashion. But does he have what it takes to knockout “Bruce Leeroy,” who won all of his last five fights?

Do you think Sodiq Yussuff will knockout Alex Caceres tonight at UFC Vegas 50?