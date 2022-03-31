Sonnen Reveals Inside Information On Jones’ HW Training

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has discussed inside information he’s heard on the ongoing heavyweight transition of former 205-pound champion Jon Jones.

It’s been over two years since fans have witnessed Jones throw down inside the Octagon. Following his successful title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, “Bones” vacated the belt, with a fresh ambition on his mind. In his own words, his light heavyweight candle went out.

While he then appeared to purchase a heavyweight candle, it’s been sat on the sidelines, unopened and unlit, since 2020. But after months of social media updates and training footage, it appears 2022 could be the comeback year for the GOAT contender.

Jones recently claimed that having heavyweight gold wrapped around his waist feels like his destiny and that he’s more excited than ever ahead of his return.

My candle for light heavyweight blew out, it showed in my last fight, instead of being discouraged by a bad performance, I’m stoked about this new season. New energy. My time at LWH was over, I see that more clear today than ever — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 29, 2022

Jones’ latest comments have certainly accentuated the discussion on how he’ll fare in a new division against larger, more powerful opponents. Unsurprisingly, one of the individuals vocal about it is Sonnen.

Given Sonnen’s relentless remarks and willingness to criticize his former opponent’s conduct outside the cage and frequent arrests, it’s safe to say the pair aren’t on good terms. If that needed further proof, turn your attention to Jones’ reaction to Sonnen’s own troubling assault charges, as well as his accusations of hypocrisy over the media’s coverage of it.

Nevertheless, Jones’ remarks and the ever-present animosity between the pair haven’t dwindled Sonnen’s excitement for his rival’s arrival in the heavyweight division.

Sonnen: Inside Info Is “Through The Roof” On Jones’ HW Experiment

Rather than addressing Jones’ tweets about his ongoing legal case and issues, Sonnen discussed the New York native’s posts related to MMA.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the former two-division UFC title challenger assessed Jones’ claim to be motivated and ready for a new title pursuit. While some have doubted the 34-year-old’s chances at heavyweight and ability to move up, Sonnen has heard a differing take from those close to the man himself.

Discussing information he’s received from inside sources, Sonnen claimed those who’ve been a part of Jones’ recent training and transition are all in on the heavyweight experiment.

“He’s talking about the hunger that he has. He’s talking about the excitement he has. He’s talking about he has a point to prove and he wants to go and do it. What if that stuff’s true?” Sonnen said. “I will tell you, when I hear inside scoops from teammates or coaches or people that are in the room with Jon Jones, and this is after he left Jackson Wink, which means between his last fight and this one, guys, it’s through the roof what they’re saying about this guy.

“These rumors on Jon Jones, it’s unbelievable the way that people that are there, and watching him train, go, ‘I’m into the experiment.'”

With Francis Ngannou facing nine months on the sidelines following knee surgery and potentially a departure from the promotion at the end of the year, it seems an interim title is likely to be created in the coming months.

It stands to reason Jones will want in on that action, perhaps against former titleholder Stipe Miocic, whom Jones has seemingly teased a possible clash with in the past.

But with Curtis Blaydes, Tai Tuivasa, Ciryl Gane, and Tom Aspinall all waiting in the wings at the top of the division, Jones certainly isn’t short of high-quality options.

Are you excited to see Jon Jones return to the Octagon as a heavyweight?