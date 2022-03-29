St-Pierre Reveals What He Messaged Dana White After Rock/Smith Slap

Georges St-Pierre has revealed the proposal he sent Dana White after the viral Oscars slap this past weekend.

When celebrities collide in the streets or well-known individuals throw hands in public, the MMA fanbase is always there to comment, meme, and discuss. That has certainly been the case since the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

At the event, comedian Chris Rock took to the stage to present the award for best documentary feature. He took the opportunity to direct a joke at the wife of actor Will Smith. Rock compared Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance, who suffers from alopecia, to the main character of the 1997 film, G.I. Jane.

Despite an initial laugh, Smith was quick to defend his partner, approaching Rock on stage and delivering a slap that has since been seen and debated around the world.

The latest influential name on the combat sports circuit to give his take on the slap is St-Pierre, a former welterweight and middleweight titleholder on MMA’s biggest stage. During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Canadian legend admitted he was more impressed by Rock’s chin than anything else.

“I think it was a very fast slap that he threw. But I think that Chris has a hell of a chin. I think Chris Rock has a hell of a chin,” said St-Pierre. “I think I’m more impressed by Chris Rock’s performance than Will Smith’s performance [LAUGHS].”

St-Pierre Sees Celebrity Opportunity For White & UFC

The incident also sparked a business idea for St-Pierre, who revealed he took to Instagram to contact former boss Dana White. He told the UFC President that he’d be wise to look into his promotion hosting a special celebrity-filled card.

While such an event would have been seen as crazy a number of years ago, “Rush” cited the changing nature of the sport and the added value of entertainment as the reasons why it would work in this day and age.

“I wrote to Dana [LAUGHS]. On Instagram, I said, ‘Dana you should make a special UFC card with celebrities,” revealed GSP. “I guarantee that he would make a ton of money with this. Because the sport now has shifted to a different thing. It’s more about entertainment. I mean, sometimes, yeah, you wanna see who’s the best fighter in the world, but sometimes you wanna see what would happen if this guy fights this guy. It’s entertainment. I think there’s room for both.”

Perhaps we’ll even see Chris Rock and Will Smith headline. Kanye West vs. Pete Davidson co-main anyone? A Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly squash match? The possibilities are endless.

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre? Should the UFC host a special card featuring celebrity bouts?