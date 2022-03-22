Stefan Struve, Former UFC Fighter, Transitions To Broadcasting Career

Former UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve has become the latest current or former fighter to make the transition to broadcasting.

Struve hasn’t fought in the UFC Octagon since his first-round loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 254. He had lost five of his last six fights, including defeats to the likes of former champion Andrei Arlovski and Alexander Volkov.

But despite Struve’s recent struggles outside of the cage, he’s making great strides outside of it as his MMA career comes to a close.

In a recent tweet, Struve shared photos of him covering UFC London and introduced his social media following to his next career venture.

I’m happy to announce that at the beginning of this year the opportunity came up to start working for @eurosportnl and @discoveryplusnl as an analyst, commentator and reporter. Great way for me to stay involved in the sport I love. #mma #ufc #eurosport #discoveryplus pic.twitter.com/byrIaFnlEX — Stefan Struve (@StefanStruve) March 21, 2022

“I’m happy to announce that at the beginning of this year the opportunity came up to start working for [EuroSport Netherlands] and [Discovery Plus Netherlands] as an analyst, commentator, and reporter,” Struve shared. “Great way for me to stay involved in the sport I love.”

This piece of news is exciting for Struve, who announced his retirement from MMA last year following a stem of recent health issues. He later revealed that he had been dealing with an inner ear issue for the better part of a year and that training camps only made the injury worse.

Struve made his UFC debut back at UFC 95 following brief stints in M-1 and a series of regional promotions in the Netherlands. During his UFC tenure, he earned massive wins over the likes of former champion Stipe Miocic and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira.

Struve will look to join the ranks of Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen, and others who have made the transition to the broadcasting world. He is the latest example of a former UFC fighter who has achieved success in other areas after fighting.

Which former UFC fighter, like Stefan Struve, is your favorite broadcaster?