Stephen Thompson Calls For “Awesome” Open Scoring System In UFC

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson likes the idea of bringing an open scoring system to more prominent MMA promotions.

Thompson is coming off of back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad and is looking to get back on track later this year. He’s had each of his last four UFC outings go to a decision.

An open scoring system would make the judges’ round scores public between each round. This would allow fighters such as Thompson to potentially change their strategy based on the status of the scorecards.

Open scoring is used sparingly throughout the sport and was introduced at Combate Global’s latest event in Florida on March 24. It was recently adopted by the Colorado State Boxing Commission last October.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Thompson gave his thoughts on bringing open scoring to more promotions, including the UFC.

“I think it would be pretty cool,” Thompson said. “You just kinda know where you’re at in between each round, after each round. I think that would ask for more exciting fights. If I’m down, and I see that, that lights a fire under you.

Stephen Thompson vs. Jake Ellenberger, UFC 205

“I remember when I fought Ellenberger… when he knocked me down in that first round, I didn’t need no cards to tell me. But with that mental aspect knowing that, ‘Dude, I’m losing this fight right now’, it kicked up a fire in me and I ended up finishing him in the first round. But if it wasn’t for that knockdown, I don’t know what would’ve happened. To see that after each round would be awesome, it keeps everyone true.”

Thompson isn’t the only one who has spoken out in favor of open scoring. UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen made a case for the promotion adopting it following his loss to TJ Dillashaw last year.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has also called for something to change with the current scoring system after a controversial loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251.

Thompson is anticipating a return to the cage this year, potentially in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal. While it doesn’t appear that open scoring will be adopted universally anytime soon, fighters such as Thompson continue to advocate for change.

Do you agree with Stephen Thompson?