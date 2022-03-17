Stephen Thompson Wants Jorge Masvidal Rematch For Next UFC Outing

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson wants to run it back with Jorge Masvidal as both fighters look to stay in the title chase.

Thompson and Masvidal are both on losing streaks in the UFC’s welterweight division, which would’ve surprised many back in 2019. Masvidal most recently fell to Colby Covington at UFC 272, while Thompson lost a lopsided unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad last December.

Thompson still has aspirations of another UFC welterweight title shot before he calls it a career. Now, he feels the time is right to fight Masvidal in a matchup between two welterweights in desperate need of a win.

Stephen Thompson, Jorge Masvidal

Thompson fought Masvidal at UFC 217, earning a unanimous decision victory. This was Masvidal’s last fight before his self-proclaimed “resurrection” in which he won three straight in 2019.

During a recent interview with BJPenn.com’s Just Scrap Radio, Thompson explained why a Masvidal rematch makes sense for his next fight.

“I would like to fight in May, we will see though. I had some names thrown at me like Robbie Lawler and now Masvidal came off the loss so that would be a fun rematch,” Thompson said. “The NMF vs. the BMF, so yeah man those are the kind of the guys I’m looking at. Give me a striker for my next fight. Don’t give me a wrestler, and the wrestlers are just a different pedigree. I’ve fought wrestlers in the past but now they are on a different level.”

Masvidal has squashed speculation that he may retire after the loss to Covington and seems intent on a quick return to the Octagon later this year. The timing may make sense for a fight with Thompson on an upcoming pay-per-view card.

Masvidal is looking to potentially get another shot with his former friend turned rival Covington shortly. If he wants any chance at redemption, a win over Thompson could be a big step in the right direction.

