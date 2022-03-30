INTERVIEW | Tecia Torres Responds To Dern’s UFC 273 Prediction

UFC strawweight contender Tecia Torres, like her opponent Mackenzie Dern, is expecting a short night in the Octagon at UFC 273.

Torres has faced all current and former UFC strawweight champions during her time with the promotion. A winner of three in a row, Torres is looking to make a statement to the rest of the division against Dern at UFC 273 on April 9.

Dern recently assured fans that she’ll earn a first-round submission against Torres by either armbar or choke. Torres, while known for her striking, has showcased solid grappling during her current winning streak.

During an exclusive interview with MMANews, Torres explained that she doesn’t see the fight going the full three-round distance.

“I don’t see her winning at all,” Torres said. “My hand’s gonna be raised, if anyone’s getting a finish it’s gonna be me. I think she’s a great fighter, but this is an MMA fight, not a Jiu-Jitsu match. There’s a lot of things she has to get through in order to try to submit me.”

Another talking point over Dern’s recent performances has been the Jiu-Jitsu specialist’s improvements in the stand-up. While Torres believes she’s improved, she doesn’t think it’ll be enough to challenge her on the feet.

“Yeah, for sure she’s improved with her striking from the beginning of her MMA career to now. But it’s nowhere near mine. It’s better, but not at the level that mine is.”

Torres most recently picked up a unanimous decision win over Angela Hill in a rematch at UFC 265. She’s also dismantled rising strawweight contenders such as Sam Hughes and Brianna Fortino during her current streak.

Torres and Dern will help ring in the two title fights on the UFC 273 card, and fans can expect fireworks from these two Top-7 125-pound fighters.

