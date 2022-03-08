Terrance McKinney Provides Timeline For When He’ll Become LW Champ

Terrance McKinney knows the day he becomes UFC champion is coming.

Terrance McKinney is coming off a big win at UFC Vegas 49 over Fares Ziam. McKinney is a rising star in the UFC lightweight division. He finds himself outside the top fifteen at the moment, but that is not stopping him from envisioning his first title fight.

McKinney is 12-3 in his professional MMA career, with two fights and two wins in the UFC. McKinney has his sights set on some big goals, but first, he says he will win the lightweight title.

“2023, that’s the goal to have my title fight that year,” McKinney told TMZ Sports. “It don’t matter who has the belt, I’m taking that fight. If it’s Islam, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, whoever has the belt that’s what I want.”

At just 27 years old, McKinney is showing that he can be a force in the 155-pound division. He has never gone the distance in his career, and now has seven submission victories and five TKO or KO wins. Despite his immense talent, there could still be a long way to go. The UFC lightweight division is filled with superstars. The top is jammed packed with killers and it seems like there could be a long waitlist for a title shot. In the meantime, McKinney is ready for whatever the UFC throws at him.

“I just take whoever they throw my way,” he said. “Whoever is brave enough to take it, let’s get it.”

With such a great showing in his last fight, McKinney could be looking at ranked opponents soon. If he can string together a few big wins, he could be on his way to fulfilling his prophecy.

Do you think Terrance McKinney is a future UFC champion at 155 pounds?