Terrance McKinney To Step In Against Drew Dober At UFC Vegas 50

Up-and-coming UFC lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney will get back in the Octagon on short notice against Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 50.

The UFC announced the news on Friday that McKinney will fill in for Ricky Glenn, who had to withdraw due to an injury. UFC Vegas 50 takes place on March 12.

McKinney just fought at UFC Vegas 49, earning an impressive submission win over Fares Ziam. The win over Ziam was McKinney’s fifth-straight first-round finish and second straight in the UFC.

McKinney has bounced back in a big way since losing to Sean Woodson during the 2019 season of Dana White‘s Contender Series. He’s gone on to win five of his last six with impressive performances in LFA and SHP.

McKinney will face arguably the toughest test of his career against Dober, who has lost back-to-back fights but is still regarded as arguably one of the most dangerous lightweights in the UFC. His last win came against Alexander Hernandez via second-round knockout in May 2020.

McKinney shattered a UFC record in his promotional debut at UFC 263. He knocked out Matt Frevola in just seven seconds, which still stands as the fastest knockout in lightweight history.

A win over Dober could propel McKinney into the lightweight rankings just three fights into his UFC tenure. Meanwhile, Dober is looking to get back in the win column and back in the thick of things in the division.

UFC Vegas 50 will be headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between top contenders Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev.

What is your prediction for Terrance McKinney vs. Drew Dober?