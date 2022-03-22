Stephen Thompson: McGregor Will Get ‘Demolished’ If He Faces Usman

Stephen Thompson is not sold on Conor McGregor moving up to face Kamaru Usman.

There has been some talk lately about Conor McGregor wanting to move up to welterweight and challenge champion Kamaru Usman for the title, that talk is coming from McGregor himself.

The former dual champion at 145 and 155 pounds is looking to make another jump when he is cleared to return to the UFC. McGregor has fought at 170 pounds before and although that might not be his natural weight class, he is confident he can hang with the best.

There are some people who are doubters of McGregor and his skills, however. One man who believes that McGregor would have no shot at beating Usman is Stephen “Wonerboy” Thompson. Thompson spoke about this on his podcast.

Stephen Thompson (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

“[McGregor’s] going to get demolished [by Usman]. Yeah, he’s going to be a big fight, a big payday but you’re going to get demolished,” Thompson said via Sportskeeda. “Dude, I love you Conor but you put on the weight like that and you’re fighting a dude at 170 [pounds]. I mean you got to try and put some weight on to become a real 170 [pounder]. I mean, look at Kamaru, look at the biceps and shoulders on that guy. [And] he’s got both attributes, he’s got cardio for days and he’s one of the top wrestlers in the welterweight division.”

Thompson has fought some of the best the UFC welterweight division has to offer. He has been in some wars and has fought in two title fights. He knows as well as anyone what it takes to compete in the welterweight division. McGregor’s two fights at 170 pounds were a loss against Nate Diaz and a win against Donald Cerrone.

Having three losses in a row at lightweight, this move could be a new beginning for McGregor. He is currently out dealing with the recovery of his leg injury he suffered his last time in the Octagon. At this point, a timetable for his return is unconfirmed, but he is expected to be back in action by early fall.

How do you think Conor McGregor would fare against Kamaru Usman?