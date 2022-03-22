Darren Till Details Prank Khamzat Chimaev Pulled At The UFC PI

While we would expect Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev to be up to no good in the gym, it turns out the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas isn’t safe, either.

While their interactions on social media and hilarious Instagram Live session had teased a budding ‘bromance’ between the two UFC stars, not many would have been expecting the pair’s link up to have gone as well as it has.

What started as an offer from Chimaev to help train Till following the Englishman’s devastating loss to Derek Brunson last September has blossomed into an unlikely friendship.

It has since seen the pair spend weeks together at Stockholm’s Allstar Training Center, travel to the US, and even go to dinner as a fearsome threesome with UFC President Dana White.

Having spent so much time in each other’s company, it’s unsurprising there are some hilarious tales to be told. One of those was revealed last week, and it perhaps won’t please UFC staff…

Till Snitches On Chimaev’s PI Prank

Having traveled to London to support teammate Tom Aspinall’s main event clash with Alexander Volkov this past weekend, Till completed a Q&A session with his home fans during fight week.

When asked to disclose the craziest thing he’s done alongside “Borz,” the Liverpudlian suggested that would have to stay behind closed doors.

“I can not say on the mic [LAUGHS]. I’ll be surprised if we make it through this year though,” joked Till. “He told me he wants to come back to Liverpool and train and live.”

However, there was one moment Till was willing to narrate, and it perhaps demonstrates the kind of shenanigans most would expect from the pair’s ventures.

“I’ve got a brilliant story that I think is funny. So, we’re training at the UFC PI in Vegas, and obviously, all fighters eat free and stuff like that, but they have a fridge full of like, protein drinks and monsters and like, these nice milk drinks they do,” recalled Till. “So me and Khamzat were getting our food the other day and he looks at me, and he’s got like, his big UFC bag, and he goes—starts just ruffling everything into his UFC bag.

Khamzat Chimaev

“So the next day, I was coming out to the changing rooms and I heard one fighter say to his friend, ‘F*cking hell, I’ve been coming here everyday for the past week and there’s no drinks [LAUGHS]. So yeah, there’s a good story. He’s probably messaging me right now.”

I think we can expect the UFC to add some additional cameras around the drinks fridge moving forward…

Are Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev the best duo in MMA right now?