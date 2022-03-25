Ciryl Gane: Tom Aspinall Is More Complete & Technical Than Me

Ciryl Gane liked what he saw from Tom Aspinall at UFC London.

There might be a new contender in the UFC heavyweight division. Tom Aspinall put on an amazing performance at UFC London last weekend. He defeated Alexander Volkov by first-round submission, rocketing himself to #6 in the division and closer to a world title shot.

One man who is just coming off a title shot himself is Ciryl Gane. Gane was watching the performance by Aspinall and was very impressed.

“Tom Aspinall is a real problem, a real problem for the weight class,” Gane told RMC Sport via Sportskeeda. “Tom I see him like I’ve seen him from quite some time you know, the way I managed to get to this spot is because I’m able to see things, I’m able to learn things, I’m aware about what’s going on around me and since the beginning Tom, probably maybe even since his first fight if I’m not mistaken I saw very strong potential in him.

“He is a guy that moves like me but I think is even more technical than me in truth, even more complete than me so he is a real problem for the weight class.”

Gane is fresh off his loss to Francis Nagnnou at UFC 270. That loss was the first of Gane’s professional MMA career. He is still right in the mix of a title shot but could need one more fight before getting back in the cage with the champ.

Gane is sitting in the number one spot in the rankings and now Aspinall is in the number six spot. Thus, Gane is not exactly looking to fight Aspinall next but he recognizes the potential there.

As for Aspinall, he has his sights set on another opponent. Following his win at UFC London, he called for a fight with Tai Tuivasa. Tuivasa is ranked third in the division and could prove to be a great stepping stone for Aspinall if he were to win.

Aspinall is being very realistic with his career and the speed of his rise. The future is bright for him and he very well may get to the top soon and meet Gane when he gets there.

Do you think Tom Aspinall is a more technical fighter than Ciryl Gane?