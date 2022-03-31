Tom Aspinall Reveals Inside Information On Tuivasa/Miocic Negotiations

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall has revealed some inside information on a potential fight between his own targeted opponent Tai Tuivasa and Stipe Miocic.

Tuivasa has made an ascent up the rankings about as emphatically and quickly as anyone has before him. With 2021 knockouts of Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai, “Bam Bam” established himself as a contender and secured a big-name opponent. He went one step further at UFC 271 last month by brutally knocking out Derrick Lewis.

Having risen to #3 on the heavyweight ladder, many suggested the logical next fight would be against consensus divisional GOAT Miocic, who hasn’t competed since losing the belt to Francis Ngannou last March.

But while Tuivasa admitted interest in sharing the Octagon with the Ohio native, one of his fellow rising stars threw his name into the hat for a clash with the entertaining Australian. After brushing past Alexander Volkov at UFC London, Aspinall offered Tuivasa the chance to pop his shoey cherry later this year.

And judging by Aspinall’s latest comments, a date with Tuivasa remains very much on the table, despite “Bam Bam” previously branding a fight with Miocic as the one to make.

Aspinall: I’ve Heard Tuivasa/Miocic Is Nowhere Near

During an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri following his fifth victory in the UFC Octagon, Aspinall, who’s now risen to #6 in the rankings, divulged some interesting information he claims to have heard from some inside sources.

According to the Englishman’s informants, the Tuivasa vs. Miocic bout isn’t even close to coming together. With that in mind, Aspinall reiterated his desire to collide with the Aussie in front of a UK crowd down the line.

“I heard before that he was in talks with Stipe to try and get that match, but then I heard off a couple other inside sources that that match was nowhere near close,” revealed Aspinall. “So the ball is in his court, but I want to fight him in the UK. Me and Tai in the UK would be unbelievable.”

With Francis Ngannou set for nine months on the sidelines following knee surgery, not to mention his uncertain future with the promotion, the title picture is largely up in the air right now.

With an interim strap likely to be created, Tuivasa, Aspinall, Miocic, Curtis Blaydes, Ciryl Gane and even Jon Jones could all stake their claim to fight for it this year. But interim gold or not, Aspinall is after that home crowd shoey.

Which matchup would you rather see? Aspinall vs. Tuivasa or Miocic vs. Tuivasa?