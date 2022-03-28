Tom Aspinall Thinks Miocic Doesn’t Get “Love He Deserves” From Fans

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall wants to see former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic get more respect from the MMA community.

Aspinall is fresh off his first-round submission of Alexander Volkov in his first-career UFC main event in London last weekend. He has now won eight in a row and appears to be on the verge of a title shot in the heavyweight division.

Miocic hasn’t fought since he lost the heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. He has been linked by some to a potential interim title fight with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Some heavyweights, such as Jairzinho Rozenstruik, think Miocic should only fight for UFC titles at this stage of his career.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Aspinall gave his thoughts on the heavyweight title picture and Miocic’s legacy.

“What about Stipe? What about Jon Jones? What about these guys that deserve it more than me?” Aspinall said. “In my opinion, Stipe is the best heavyweight of all time. I think he deserves an instant rematch. He doesn’t get the love deserves in my opinion.”

The heavyweight title picture is a bit uncertain at the moment as Ngannou recovers from knee surgery. The UFC may opt to book another interim title bout, potentially involving Miocic or Aspinall.

Aspinall has called for a fight with rising contender Tai Tuivasa later this year. But Tuivasa has called for a fight of his own against Miocic.

Miocic holds the longest title reign in UFC heavyweight history with three straight title defenses. Despite his accolades in the Octagon, fighters such as Aspinall believe he deserves more credit from the masses.

Do you agree with Tom Aspinall?