Fighters React To Aspinall’s Submission Of Volkov At UFC London

England now has a heavyweight title contender after Tom Aspinall made a statement against Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC London this evening.

Aspinall dominated from early on, taking Volkov down twice before cranking on a straight armlock to earn a first-round win before a rapturous hometown crowd at the O2 Arena. The 28-year-old is now angling for a matchup with Tai Tuivasa, after calling the Australian out post-fight.

It was Aspinall’s fifth consecutive victory in the UFC, all of which have been finishes. He remains undefeated in the promotion, having most recently defeated Sergey Spivak and Andrei Arlovski. Aspinall is currently ranked #11 in the heavyweight division, and with victory over #6 ranked Volkov, we’re likely to see him enter the top ten in the coming days.

No one really used to drink beers after the fight. 🤔 Now everyone does 🙄🥱 — Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) March 19, 2022

Tom Aspinall is so good!! So we’ll rounded and moves like a damn featherweight #UFCLondon — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 19, 2022

Congratulations Tom Aspinall! 👏🏼#UFCLondon delivers again! — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 19, 2022

Aspinall is a legit title challenger! Great hand speed, good TDs, great GnP strikes, young and fun to watch! #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022

Man this guys a monster that was too easy heavyweight has a real problem — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2022

What a performance by Aspinall! Absolutely bodied a veteran in Alexander Volkov. The heavyweight division has a legit prospect! #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022

Tom Aspinall with a beautiful head slip, straight punches and take down, the new breed of MMA, congratulations. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 19, 2022

I think they should just go ahead and make Aspinall vs Gane #UFCLondon — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 19, 2022

Aspinall well dimensioned, switches stances on feet and great techniques on mat. #UFCLondon #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) March 19, 2022

