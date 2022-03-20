Fighters React To Aspinall’s Submission Of Volkov At UFC London

England now has a heavyweight title contender after Tom Aspinall made a statement against Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC London this evening.
Aspinall dominated from early on, taking Volkov down twice before cranking on a straight armlock to earn a first-round win before a rapturous hometown crowd at the O2 Arena. The 28-year-old is now angling for a matchup with Tai Tuivasa, after calling the Australian out post-fight.
It was Aspinall’s fifth consecutive victory in the UFC, all of which have been finishes. He remains undefeated in the promotion, having most recently defeated Sergey Spivak and Andrei Arlovski. Aspinall is currently ranked #11 in the heavyweight division, and with victory over #6 ranked Volkov, we’re likely to see him enter the top ten in the coming days.
